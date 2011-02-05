Dahua Thermal Camera Selected as 2017’s Top 10 Video Surveillance Products by a&s

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology TPC-BF2120 Thermal Camera - TOP 10 Most Popular Video Surveillance Products in 2017

“Top 10 popular Security Products” of a&s is one of the most watched ranking in the global security industry, and the top 10 video surveillance products, based upon page views from asmag.com, was this year’s very first of this series.

The products on this list all adhered to the following guidelines. First, the product must have been uploaded to the asmag.com database between January and December of 2017. Second, the main purpose of the product must be for professional security: no Wi-Fi cameras, cube cameras, DIY or cameras targeted at the smart home sector were included. Finally, only one product per company was chosen. After a comprehensive assessment, Dahua’s TPC-BF2120 thermal mini hybrid bullet camera stood out and ranked the second with 45% views coming from Asia. Dahua Technology’s TPC-BF2120 thermal camera uses thermal imaging technology, which is great for dark, small area monitoring applications. The series combines one thermal camera for monitoring in total darkness and one visible camera with Smart IR for confirming details. It also supports behavior analysis, fire detection & alarm functionalities.

Listed as one of the 2017’s top 10 popular video surveillance products is a strong recognition of Dahua’s continuous effort on innovation. With a mission of “Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living”, Dahua will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality, and Service” to deliver world class products and services to customers and partners all around the world.