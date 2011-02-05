SBI Holdings enters the shareholding structure of Etix group

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Etix Group (Etix Everywhere, Etix Labs) announced a significant capital increase from SBI Crypto Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Holdings, a pioneer of Internet-based financial services based in Tokyo, Japan. The SBI Group acquired around 41% of the company. Etix Group will use the proceeds to accelerate the expansion of its worldwide network of colocation data centers.

Looking ahead to the next expansion phase

This capital increase accelerates Etix Group’s ability to deploy its worldwide network of edge data centers to address the exponential growth of real-time applications and data storage. The company mainly targets emerging countries and edge locations in matured markets, covering Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The company has now opened 8 data centers, 5 are under construction and more than 10 are ready to be built.

A strategic partnership

SBI is one of the world’s leading providers of Internet-based financial services and is developing strongly in FinTech technologies such as, among others, Blockchain, Cloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence.

SBI joined the two historical financial investors of Etix Group: InfraVia and Tiger Infrastructure. "This capital raise will support Etix’s high-growth, value-added strategy to build, own and operate edge data centers.” stated Alessandro Boninsegna, Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure Partners. "With the arrival of an Asian investor, Etix Group has now financial and strategic support in 3 different continents." added Vincent Levita, CEO of InfraVia Capital Partners.

A new team to strengthen Etix Group’s strategy

Since the beginning of 2018, the Group’s executive team has been expanded and put into the best position to enable the next phase of growth.

• Antoine Boniface, co-founder of the company, was appointed Group CEO and will in his expanded role continue to focus on the commercial development of the Group’s asset base.

• The company also recruited Philippe Rechsteiner as Group CFO, who brings over 20 years of experience as an executive and venture investor with a focus on financial services and startups.

• Frédéric Bouchez took a new lead role as Managing Director of Etix Labs, the Group’s research and development business unit, in order to drive the go-to-market strategy of the innovative hardware and software solutions.