EkkoSense extends European network, partnering with Rentaload

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

EkkoSense, the UK-based data centre M&E Capacity Planning and Simulation specialist, has announced a software partnership with Rentaload – an European load bank rental company. Under the agreement Rentaload will integrate EkkoSense’s powerful EkkoSoft Critical M&E SaaS software and sensors into its data centre offering, providing customers with cost-effective ongoing monitoring, management and maximisation of their critical data centre M&E infrastructure.

Designed for server room power acceptance testing during the building, renovation or maintenance of data centres, Rentaload’s rack-mounted load bank solutions provide highly accurate insight into a data centre’s functionality under normal operating conditions. EkkoSoft Critical is the first M&E SaaS software platform to offer a practical and cost-effective way for organisations to achieve real time visibility of their critical data centre heartbeat operational data. Because of this, EkkoSense’s intuitive SaaS provides an entirely complementary solution to the Rentaload proposition.

Maximising data centre performance with EkkoSoft Critical

Thanks to advanced DCIM-class features such as powerful M&E Scenario Planning & Simulation and unique Cooling Analytics capabilities, EkkoSoft Critical delivers the management and analytics solutions that help operations teams to maximise their data centre performance. EkkoSoft Critical offers the industry’s most comprehensive software-driven thermal optimisation provision, helping EkkoSense customers to achieve data centre cooling energy savings of 25-30%, typical ROIs of less than a year, and significant benefits in terms of released capacity, reduced energy costs and ongoing ASHRAE standards compliance management.