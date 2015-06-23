iPass and Deutsche Telekom Strengthen Their Partnership

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

iPass Inc. announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has signed a seven-figure deal to license iPass SmartConnectTM. The technology improves the customer experience and operational efficiency of carrier services. While using iPass SmartConnect, subscribers are automatically connected to the best wireless network available. At the same time, the operator is able to control data flow through intelligent management of Wi-Fi traffic.

As part of this partnership, DTAG and iPass will collaborate to build a dedicated “Platform-on-Demand” (POD), through which iPass SmartConnect and related services will be operated and managed by DTAG in Germany as a DTAG private cloud.

The deal will also see Deutsche Telekom leverage iPass Network IntelligenceTM to gain greater visibility into the performance and operation of its networks. Together, the two products will improve network service quality for the entire Deutsche Telekom subscriber base.