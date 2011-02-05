Search
macmon secure - Transforming the network of Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

macmon secure are proud to be working alongside the UK’s National Health Service by transforming the daily management of their complex network infrastructure. It consisted of a variety of different vendor devices and models that had become nearly impossible to manage manually, as mentioned by Lawrence Heard, the IT systems administrator at Somerset NHS.

The overhaul has enabled Lawrence to keep track of changes and incidents on the network by the safe automation of the solution, as well as giving him the time and freedom to re-think and restructure his network. The ability to activate pre-defined policies, and enforce them at the click of a button, is a huge relief for Lawrence because now he is in a position to handle his entire network with ease.

macmon is now the primary management platform on their network – bringing it from darkness into light and providing a clear picture of all network activity, whilst also ensuring the trust is adhering to the recently updated GDPR guidelines, and being able to take advantage of pulling ISO compliant reports within seconds if needed.




