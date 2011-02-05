ETSI ISG CIM group releases first specification for context exchange in smart cities

April 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

This specification defines a simple way to send or request data and its context such as the meaning, related information, source or licensing of that data. Smart cities will be the first ones to benefit from this specification. Group Specification CIM 004 defines a standard Application Programming Interface (API) for Context Information Management enabling close to real-time access to information coming from many different sources.

Indeed ETSI Group Specification CIM 004 addresses the strong synergies between seven spheres of information currently interacting in a smart city, as shown by these examples:

open data: air quality, street maps

proprietary data: car parking availability, advertising of events

Internet of Things: building sensors, water management sensors

mobile application inputs: citizen complaints, photos of accident sites

source of the information: licensing of valuable data, labelling of

privacy-protected data, information on measurement quality or period of validity

usage information: for optimizing, for debugging, for relationships analysis

artificial intelligence or machine analysis of that data to create performance measures (KPIs), new recommendations and conclusions on which city managers can act

There are currently thousands of ways to exchange data between software platforms, each with special benefits and usage. The new ETSI specification does not try to replace them, but offers a "lingua franca" ; allowing the platforms to cooperate. Simplicity, reliability and ease of implementation have been the focus of the group, to help lower barriers to deployment.