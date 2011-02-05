Red Hat launched Red Hat Storage One

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Red Hat, Inc. announced the general availability of Red Hat Storage One, a new approach to web-scale enterprise storage aimed at providing customers the convenience of hardware-optimized systems while preserving the flexibility and scale of software-defined storage.

Red Hat Storage One is designed to provide more of a plug-and-play approach to the procurement, deployment, and performance tuning of software-defined storage, ushering in a new wave of enterprise storage to meet the varying demands of modern workloads. Red Hat Storage One is a platform of pre-engineered systems, created in close collaboration with Red Hat’s server hardware partners, that delivers tightly packaged workload-optimized storage solutions. The fulfillment and support is offered via Red Hat’s hardware partner ecosystem. Supermicro is the first Red Hat server partner offering a single part number for software, hardware, and support of the solution.

With rapidly increasing data volumes, many organizations are facing pressure to modernize traditional systems. As a result, many enterprises now want the benefits of software-defined storage without investing in the deep skill sets that may be required to configure and tune the systems.

Unlike many proprietary, monolithic storage systems that are labeled software-defined storage only in name, Red Hat Storage One offers an open, flexible, and modular solution that can easily be extended to meet the evolving needs of the modern enterprise. Red Hat Storage One can help customers get the flexibility of software-defined storage and the convenience of storage appliances, with features including:

Ease of installation – The highly simplified and repeatable deployment process, thanks to a Red Hat Ansible Automation-based quick install tool, combined with available pre-configured workloads for media content repositories and general purpose NAS, can enable organizations to implement Red Hat Storage One quickly and efficiently.

Workload and hardware optimization –The software-defined storage and underlying hardware are pre-optimized for performance and throughput characteristics of the specific workload addressed by each solution.

Flexible scalability – Red Hat Storage One will be available in configurations ranging from four to 24 nodes, and is able to accommodate rapid growth via rolling upgrades as the needs of the storage system evolve.

Cost-effective – Red Hat Storage One has an all-in-one pricing model that includes advanced storage services for a more comprehensive, scale-out solution.

Red Hat Storage One is built on the Red Hat Storage portfolio, designed to offer durable, elastic storage, adapted to a variety of complex workloads, and trusted by customers with some of the most demanding storage deployments across geographies and industry verticals.