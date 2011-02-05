Device Authority and Venafi Announce Code Signing Service Integration for KeyScaler

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

For decades, code signing has been used to verify the integrity of software, and nearly every organization relies on it to confirm their code has not been corrupted with malware. Code signing keys and certificates are used in a wide range of products, including firmware, operating systems, mobile applications and application container images. Unfortunately, organizations often struggle to secure and protect code signing operations because they don’t have a solution that allows them to consistently enforce policies across locations, tools and processes.

As enterprises embrace and adopt IoT devices, code signing usage will continue to grow at an exceptional rate. Many organizations use home-grown solutions to fulfill code signing requirements for IoT use cases, but these tools often lack the visibility, automation and intelligence needed for proper protection. Using their sponsorship from Venafi, Device Authority will provide a new turn-key code signing and update delivery extension to KeyScaler powered by Venafi Next-Gen Code Signing to connect security team policy and controls to secure the code signing process.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform provides an automated solution to provision unique certificates, signed by a pre-configured Certificate Authority, to IoT devices – without requiring any human intervention. Additionally, Device Authority will create a new Certificate Authority service connector for the Venafi Platform. This will allow KeyScaler customers to use the Venafi platform as a source for certificate issuance.