Deutsche Telekom Implements G+D Mobile Security’s Solution for eSIM Management of Private Users’ Mobile Devices

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Deutsche Telekom has conducted a tender process which resulted in G+D Mobile Security being chosen as the supplier for eSIM management of private users’ mobile devices. Deutsche Telekom is thus expanding its eSIM platform, in order to prepare for the increasing availability of mobile devices with a pre-installed embedded SIM card (eSIM), as well as rising user numbers for eSIM-based services. The Bonn based group already uses an eSIM solution from G+D Mobile Security for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the automotive sector.

The first eSIM-enabled mobile devices for private users - such as the Apple Watch - have been arriving on the market over the past year, and more are scheduled to land in 2018. Deutsche Telekom customers will soon be able to also use AirOn, a G+D Mobile Security solution that enables quick and easy activation of devices via over-the-air downloading of the eSIM profile, so they can get started using their devices straight away. AirOn manages eSIM profiles on all eSIM-enabled devices - from activation and profile management throughout the device lifecycle, to deactivation. AirOn version 4.2 is compatible with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) phase 2 specification.

"In terms of commercial implementation and partnerships with mobile network operators for eSIM management, G+D Mobile Security has had a leading position on the global market from the outset. We are actively involved in many commercial projects worldwide and already manage several million eSIM profiles on mobile consumer devices," commented Carsten Ahrens, CEO of G+D Mobile Security. "We are delighted that Deutsche Telekom now also relies on our proven eSIM management solution for both consumer devices as well as M2M applications."

"For many years, Giesecke+Devrient has been our valued and innovative partner in the area of SIM technology and products. We have now decided to also implement the company’s high-performance AirOn platform in the growing market of eSIM management.