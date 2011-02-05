NYIIX uses ADVA’s metro solution to answer fierce data demand

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that Telehouse America/NYIIX has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) to tackle soaring data demand in its metro network. Telehouse America is utilizing ADVA’s data center interconnect (DCI) platform to boost capacity among its NYIIX service locations and New York colocation facilities. Built on the high-density ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) with its compact form factor and award-winning energy efficiency, the new infrastructure transports data at 200Gbit/s and offers easy scalability to 400Gbit/s and beyond. The solution was turned on in January and ADVA’s open and programmable DCI technology now enables Telehouse America to meet the growing expectations of its peering customers and deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity in its NYIIX internet exchange point.

"With ADVA’s unrivalled DCI technology and the drive and expertise of its team, we’re addressing soaring bandwidth demand for our NYIIX Internet exchange points. The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is empowering us to connect our customers’ data with more efficiency, more agility and much more speed," said Akio Sugeno, VP, internet engineering, operations and business development, Telehouse America. "The new solution enables us to easily deliver multi-Terabit capacity over diversely routed and protected fiber links. Its small footprint and high density are key features, along with its innate capacity to scale. Now we know we have a future-proof solution that will grow alongside the ambitions of our customers."

Telehouse America’s upgraded NYIIX infrastructure features ADVA’s open optical layer enhanced with FSP 3000 QuadFlex(TM) capabilities. This enables a single chassis to support multi-Terabit transmissions over long distances without the need for signal regeneration. Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform also offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers significant energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, occupies very little rack space. What’s more, the technology features a modular design, ensuring that the new metro network is ready to scale to 400Gbit/s and beyond whenever Telehouse America’s customers demand.

"With this deployment, NYIIX is taking peering in the Northeastern United States to a whole new level. Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is all about secure high-capacity connectivity ready to scale with the growing needs of businesses and we’re honored that it’s playing a major role in what Telehouse America is achieving in New York," commented John Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "As the US’s longest-serving internet exchange point and carrier-neutral data center provider, Telehouse America is not just a market leader but also a technology leader. By leveraging our innovation and the continuous support of our service team, its ensuring that it can answer the needs of enterprises both now and in the future and provide its customers with a vital competitive edge."