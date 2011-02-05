Etisalat chooses Nokia’s Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution as part of its ’Sahaab Program’ to cloudify network services

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that Etisalat has chosen the Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) SD-WAN solution as a key element in its cloud transformation program. Nuage Networks VNS enables Etisalat to provide automated, dynamic, programmable and more efficient services to its enterprise customers. It will enable self-service ordering and configuration of services, as well as the ability to manage and control them based on the individual requirements of the enterprise.

As enterprises embrace cloud services, Etisalat is transforming its digital services infrastructure to support them. Realizing the potential and benefit of cloud-based and software-defined technologies, Etisalat had launched a corporate-wide program to ’cloudify the network’, dubbed Sahaab - an Arabic word that translates to ’cloud’. The program aims to harmonize hardware-centric telecom services with software-centric cloud services across the corporation.

The Nuage Networks VNS solution will provide the ideal enterprise branch service using x86-based CPEs. Transport agnostic, it offers fast, secure deployment of cloud-based WAN services with intelligent traffic steering, full application visibility and end-to-end security. Enterprises benefit from the auto-provisioned plug ’n’ play services with quick and simple move, add and change requests.

The Nuage Networks VNS is a new wide area network service that offers customers the flexibility to adapt their network services as needed to suit ever-changing business environments. Paired with Virtual Networks Orchestration (VNO), an orchestration layer for service abstraction, Etisalat will be able to simplify, easily manage and enhance time to market of new functions and connectivity models for its SD-WAN enterprise customers.

Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President - Network Development, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat is currently on a digital journey with our corporate strategy focused on ’Driving digital transformation to empower societies’, and one of the major elements of this evolution is the cloudification of our network and the realization of our ’Sahaab Program’. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution will play a key role in enabling us to make our network services agile and adaptive, enabling us to offer a differentiated service experience to our enterprise customers, and positioning Etisalat as the first operator to deploy this solution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region."

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Etisalat to introduce this disruptive technology to its UAE enterprise customers. With this project, Etisalat is taking a leadership role in this fast-changing market. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution will help Etisalat enterprise customers gain the flexibility and functionality they need to drive their business into the cloud era."