Darren Oddie is the new global Chief Marketing Officer for CNL Software

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

CNL Software is pleased to announce that it has appointed Darren Oddie to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Darren will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Keith Bloodworth, and will serve as a member of the senior management team. His focus will be on driving growth through customer-centric marketing and product management.