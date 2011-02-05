Darren Oddie is the new global Chief Marketing Officer for CNL Software
September 2019 by Marc Jacob
CNL Software is pleased to announce that it has appointed Darren Oddie to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Darren will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Keith Bloodworth, and will serve as a member of the senior management team. His focus will be on driving growth through customer-centric marketing and product management.
Darren joins CNL Software from Wipro Digital where he was CMO Practice Partner, advising clients globally on transformational strategies, new venture launches, new product development and high growth marketing. He started his career as a Graduate Trainee at Reuters and brings more than 25 years’ experience in driving business transformation and growth for enterprises, consultancies and start-ups.
Tweeter