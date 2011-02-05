OVH’s Partner Program strengthens and expands internationally

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

The OVHcloud Partner Program is now available internationally, and is designed to better support the digital transformation of organizations by facilitating their training, sales support and technical support for OVH solutions.

This program is aimed at organizations that support their end customers in migrating to OVH solutions, both as resellers and service providers in fields such as integration, facility management and consulting. They bring their own added value to cloud, web and telecom infrastructure solutions designed and marketed by OVH. To date, OVH has been offering two partnership tiers, each of which correspond to different collaboration objectives to capitalize on OVH solutions.

Partner organizations wishing to sell or recommend OVH solutions to their customers are provided with a multitude of tools to develop their own service layer based on OVH infrastructure, including:

A non-exclusive partnership agreement

An onboarding journey dedicated to training on OVH solutions

Visibility in the OVH Partner Directory, allowing end customers to search for OVH partners by geography and expertise area (available soon)

The OVH Partners Newsletter, which provides exclusive information about company news and partner benefits

Video training courses through OVH webinars

Access to the all of the sales and technical publications for OVH solutions Advanced Partner organizations looking to reinforce their collaboration with OVH benefit from additional technical and sales support:

A periodical OVHcloud Partner Academy training program focused on the sale, administration, technological knowledge and support of OVH solutions

Access to dedicated and customised support for Advanced partners, including individual annual target and performance monitoring and review

A dedicated account manager

Increased visibility in the OVH Partner Directory (available soon)

Participation in partners’ roundtables for sharing roadmaps and feedback

Increased proximity and support

Applications to the OVHcloud partner program are now open at the one-stop shop. /. Each partner organization will be registered in the OVH Partner Directory, which will be available by the end of 2019. The OVH Partner Directory will help organizations and users to search for providers based on their expertise and geographical coverage, which can deliver an appropriate service powered by OVH technology while also ensuring data reversibility and interoperability.

As a core development of its partner program, OVH intends to add multiple touchpoints with its expert teams to further reinforce partners’ training and monitoring at a technical and commercial level, as well as for customer support management.

The OVH Group is happy to have organizations such as Thales, Capgemini, Scala and Alixans among the first participants of its new Partner Program in France. Applications are already open on the dedicated partners platform.