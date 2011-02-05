FIME adds EMV® 3DS services to new digital test platform

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

FIME’s EMV®* 3-D Secure (3DS) test platform and laboratory have been qualified by EMVCo for ACS component testing, protocol 2.1. The combination of an automated test platform and FIME’s 3DS experts brings agility and efficiency for payment solution providers (PSPs), EMV 3DS vendors and banks while ensuring the compliance of new authentication implementations. With the platform, they can accelerate the testing and certification of their 3DS ACS solutions according to the EMV® 3-D Secure Specification.