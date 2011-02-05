Dan Hubbard Announced as New Lacework CEO

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced the appointment of Dan Hubbard as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO). Well-known as a thought leader in existing and emerging security, Hubbard will be responsible for the future direction of the organization and leading the company which has grown significantly over the past year, establishing itself as a top security vendor for modern enterprises.

Hubbard moves into the role of CEO after being Lacework’s chief product officer, where he was responsible for driving innovation and expanding the company’s security strategy for public and private clouds, and Kubernetes and container environments. A pioneering force in Internet security, Hubbard’s expertise spans from reputation and advanced classification systems, to large-scale security data mining and cloud security.

Prior to Lacework, Hubbard was CTO at OpenDNS, where he helped deliver the world’s largest cloud security network that led to the company’s $635 million acquisition by Cisco. Before OpenDNS, Hubbard was CTO at Websense, where he led R&D, launched Websense Security Labs and was instrumental in the company’s success from early days through successful IPO. Hubbard owns several patents in the areas of data classification and cloud security and is a frequent speaker at security conferences globally.

The appointment of Hubbard to the role of CEO comes at a time when Lacework is establishing itself as the most complete security solution cloud-native workloads and for build time and run time environments.