Thales completes the sale of its General Purpose Hardware Security Module businessto Entrust Datacard

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Thales announces the closing of the sale of its General Purpose Hardware Security Module (GP HSM) business to Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions.

This transaction follows the commitments made by Thales to several competition authorities to divest this business to a suitable purchaser in order to ensure a strongly competitive market for GP HSM solutions, which have allowed Thales to finalize the acquisition of Gemalto.

This transaction will enable nCipher Security — with more than €100m in revenues in 2018 and over 300 employees — to continue to deliver innovative solutions and services and strengthen its market leadership as an Entrust Datacard business. This business, which was assigned to the “Defense & Security” segment, is deconsolidated from Thales’s accounts since 1st January 2019.




