Dahua Technology Launches New Dual-PTZ Camera

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

In large-scene applications, it is difficult for a panoramic surveillance equipment to acquire real-time round-the-clock data due to a lot of factors such as blind spots, aperture limitation, fixed monitoring scene, etc. Aiming to solve these common problems that most general panoramic equipment are facing, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, launches its new Hunter SDT5X Series Camera to bring more benefits to its users.

Featuring Smart Tracking, Perimeter Protection, Video Metadata, Face Recognition and many other intelligent functions, the Dahua Hunter Series Camera integrates both advantages of panoramic camera and PTZ camera to provide a flexible solution for multi-scene surveillance needs. In addition to the ability to provide wider range of panoramic coverage and real-time detail capture in ultra-high-definition scenes, it also allows multi-scene monitoring based on customized time schedule, as well as auto-calibration, clear imaging and intelligent applications under complex lighting conditions.

Powerful Dual-PTZ Design: Realize Multi-scene Monitoring Within A Wider Range Via Single Camera

The Dahua Hunter Series Camera adopts a powerful dual-PTZ system to achieve double performance. With panoramic lens above and detail capture lens below, it can meet various monitoring needs with just one camera. Both lens can be horizontally and vertically controlled, enabling monitoring and smart tracking within a wider range. At the same time, it supports simultaneous monitoring of multiple scenes to guarantee all-round security. The operator can even schedule time slots according to different monitoring needs. For instance: at day time, the camera can be utilized to monitor main roads to obtain structured data of people, vehicles, and non-motor vehicles; while at night, the camera can be set to monitor small path for perimeter protection. This ensures an all-day and all-round security.

Smart Capture and Clear Focus Via Innovative PFA+ Autofocus Technology The camera utilizes Dahua self-developed PFA+ autofocus technology to achieve simultaneous video focusing and zooming, which greatly shortens the focusing time. Additionally, the camera also supports Dahua Starlight+ Technology which achieves ultra-clear image quality, as well as intelligent identification of vehicles, non-motor vehicles, people, and other structured targets, not only maximizing monitoring effectiveness but also providing high-quality data for back-end business applications.

Easy Installation for Enhanced Efficiency and Reduced Costs Another outstanding feature of Dahua Hunter Series Camera is its quick installation and debugging. With a lightweight structure, the camera only requires one person to complete the installation by directly replacing the original installation point with the new one, eliminating inconvenience of construction and debugging, greatly improving efficiency and reducing additional costs. Compared to the fixed lens of general panoramic surveillance equipment, the panoramic lens of Dahua Hunter Series Camera is adjustable and can be remotely controlled, ensuring better face image capture.

Smooth and Stable Exposure During Scene Switching

Thanks to the Dahua self-developed Prediction Exposure Algorithm (PEA) and AE2.0 Algorithm, the exposure can be completed once the scene is rotated to the correct position, providing more calculation time for autofocus and intelligent algorithm. At the same time, it makes the debugging process smooth and stable, and realizes regular exposure during video capturing.

Boasting full-scene coverage, all-weather structured capturing, multi-target face detection and other capabilities, the Dahua Hunter Series Camera supports the customization needs of multiple scenes. Combined with Dahua Technology’s various industry application solutions, the camera is suitable for school gates, hospital entrances, crosswalks, subway crossings, city intersections, as well as open and large scenes such as squares and scenic spots, achieving 24/7 perimeter protection.

Committed to the mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living,” Dahua Technology will adhere to its core value of “customer-centered” in order to provide the market with excellent quality and service, to create more value for customers, and make unremitting efforts to build a safe, intelligent, convenient and efficient society.