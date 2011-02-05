AGORA SecureWare Adds Compliance Modules to Its Encrypted Trust Rooms

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Swiss-based compliance and security vendor AGORA SecureWare SA announced today the launch of AGORA Compliance Modules, an innovative and easy-to-use regulatory compliance solution to complement its secure encrypted collaboration software, AGORA Trust Rooms. AGORA Compliance Modules automatically scan, categorize, classify, and audit uploaded files, immediately encrypting and securing the content. Its policy-based compliance engine allows for tightly controlled access, movement and collaboration permissions of the files on a granular scale, all controlled and defined by user and corporate-set policies.

AGORA Trust Rooms are encrypted digital rooms where files can be securely stored, edited and collaborated on with any device. Data securely stored within AGORA Trust Rooms is encrypted separately from the room itself, which employs industry standards-based encryption, authentication, access controls, audit and compliance methods.

AGORA Compliance Modules available:

Personal Information

• Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

• EU - General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

• Switzerland - Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP)

• Brazil - General Data Protection Law (LGPD)

• Canada – Personal Identifiers

Healthcare

• Protected Health Information (PHI)

• US - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

• Canada - Provincial Health Insurance Plan

Financial

• Personal Financial Information (PFI)

• Finance: Banking, financial transactions, IBAN, credit cards

• US Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

AGORA Trust Rooms and Compliance Modules are available in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid deployment. Web-based client apps for iOS and Android also available. AGORA supports 9 languages, and all standard file formats, including Microsoft Office, PDF, PDF/A, images, text and video files, up to a file size of 4GB each. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and nested attachments are also supported.