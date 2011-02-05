Autotalks Announces First FIPS-Compliant C-V2X/DSRC Chipset for Secure Deployment in the US

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Autotalks announced that its 2nd generation chipsets are FIPS certified for secure C-V2X or DSRC deployment in the US. The announcement comes after Autotalks’ V2X chipsets achieved Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security level 3 certification from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Autotalks’ CRATON2 and SECTON embedded Hardware Security Module (eHSM) is the first V2X HSM to achieve this certification. FIPS 140-2 is a US government computer security standard that is used to approve cryptographic modules. The US Department of Transportation strongly urges FIPS 140-2 level 3 certification for V2X HSM in order to prevent the theft of security credentials.

Autotalks’ chipset isolates V2X from the non-safety domains, thus providing domain separation & security, scalability, and cost-optimizations of Telematic Control Unit (TCU) deployments. The embedded HSM exceeds the secure storage size defined by US DOT V2X NPRM, assures access to secure assets only by authorized processes and includes crypto-agility for future-proof cyber defense. The isolation of V2X, combined with Autotalks’ recognized cybersecurity leadership, enables a truly secure platform.

Autotalks chipsets are awarded for mass production DSRC and C-V2X projects by global OEMs and Tier1s.