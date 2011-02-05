Crossword Consulting Approved as a CREST Penetration Testing Provider

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), is delighted to announce that its Consulting division has received CREST accreditation for its penetration testing services. This means that the Company now holds certifications from CREST, IASME and Cyber Essentials Plus.

CREST is an international not-for-profit certification body that represents and supports the technical information security market. CREST provides the buying community with a clear indication of the quality of an organisation and the technical capability of their staff. This aims to address the troublesome fact that currently anyone with a computer and an internet connection can position themselves as a service provider of penetration tests and cyber incident response services. Potentially irresponsible organisations that do not have in place policies, processes and procedures to ensure quality of service could be let loose on sensitive client information. This makes procurement of these important services difficult and high-risk.

Buyers need to feel confident that they are procuring services from trusted companies, with access to demonstrably professional technical security staff. All CREST member companies have submitted policies, processes and procedures relating to their service provision, which have then been reviewed by CREST and deemed fit for purpose. As a result, CREST only provides access to trusted technical security service organisations that utilise highly skilled, knowledgeable and competent individuals.

Crossword’s Consulting team offer a full range of Consulting services from Cyber Assurance and Auditing, Penetration testing, Third Party Assurance and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO). Whatever an organisation’s size or level of cyber maturity, Crossword Consulting is able to offer a service tailored to its needs.