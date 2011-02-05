Dahua Technology Launches AI XVR Products Integrating Perimeter Protection

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology has launched three new AI XVR products—the DH-XVR8208A-4K-I, DH-XVR8216A-4KL-I, and XVR8816S-4KL-I. Offering incomparable perimeter protection, face recognition and metadata search technology, they are applicable to numerous industries ranging from retail to banking and real estate.

Intelligent Perimeter Protection

Being cost-effective and user-friendly, Dahua AI XVRs aim to create more value to users. With 8/16ch perimeter protection, the XVR intelligently avoids false alarms to less important objects such as falling leaves and rain, and send alarms only when identifying human or vehicle, therefore hostile intrusion can be contained, potential losses can be reduced, and manpower can be saved. Advanced Face recognition

The AI-powered face recognition technology behind these XVR products enjoys a high reputation in the industry, winning several first prizes in international competitions. Being acknowledged on performance for both efficiency and accuracy, Dahua Face Recognition could alarm for suspects on blacklist, allow passing for authorized people on whitelist, also alert for approaching of strangers.

Powerful Metadata Search

Utilizing 4ch Metadata Search functions, the new XVR products are smart search enabled, capable of automatically extracting face feature attributes, including gender, age, glasses, masks, beard, facial expressions, and target object modelling. Furthermore, the new products offer enhanced process efficiency as well as reduced time and labor cost with the integration of a powerful, multicore CPU. Providing human-related metadata to platforms, Dahua Technology’s AI XVRs allow potential business applications realized by third-party software and algorithms.

Expanding the HDCVI Family

Holding Dahua Technology’s patented HDCVI technology, these new AI XVR products are featured with long distance transmission, seamless upgrading, and IoT into analog monitoring—all while maintaining perfect 4K resolution over coax. Dahua has already launched several series of cameras, recorders, and network video servers. With its extensive portfolio of front-end and back-end products with HDCVI technology, Dahua solutions can be easily integrated into self-contained systems to satisfy the needs of both system integrators and users.

Integrating intelligent perimeter protection, advanced face recognition, powerful metadata search and HDCVI technology, Dahua Technology’s AI XVRs are designed to bolster video security to offer a safe, efficient, and intelligent environment. With a mission of “Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living”, Dahua will continue to focus on serving partners and customers around the world by “Innovation, Quality, and Service.”