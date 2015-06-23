Search
Satatya CIBR20FL36CWS 2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Lens

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ideal for low light conditions, Matrix project series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor to offer unmatched image quality. This 2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Lens is Powered by True WDR to offer consistent image quality with built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. to ensure real-time security. Additionally, it also provides features like H.265 compression technique and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction to save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.

Features:

The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor
Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images at 0.08lux

High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology Save Up to 50% Of Storage Space

Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db
Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions

Capture More - Wider Field of View 90ᵒ Horizontal Field of View

Versatility - Adaptive Streaming
Record More Frames During Motion, Less During No Motion

Analytics- Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire
Real-time Security

Certification- BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10




