ThreatQuotient Integrates Verified Breach Intelligence from Visa to Strengthen Payment Data Defenses

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced that it is integrating verified breach intelligence from Visa to enable customers to better detect and protect against cyber attacks targeting payment data. The integration of the ThreatQ™ threat intelligence platform with Visa Threat Intelligence will provide incident responders and defenders of corporate networks with the context, customisation and collaboration needed to transform critical threat data into actionable threat intelligence that can help identify breaches in advance.

Visa Threat Intelligence is a subscription service delivered via the Visa Developer Center API that shares Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) – data exclusively derived from Visa investigations into past and ongoing payment system breaches. Together with ThreatQ’s Threat Library™, Adaptive Workbench™ and Open Exchange™, organisations can benefit from increased security effectiveness and more efficient threat operations and management. This integration can be instrumental in helping customers determine if they have been the victim of a financially motivated breach, and fortifying their cyber defenses to prevent future breaches in a broader effort to prevent card fraud.

In 2017, research confirmed that the U.S. and Europe were the top two regions for payment data breaches. Additionally, the number of retail companies affected by a breach have more than doubled since 2015. Leaders in retail, often companies that are household names, understand that facing a breach would be a high-profile event and that they must take a more proactive approach to preventing successful attacks. Threat actors reuse the same tactics – specific malware, targeted vulnerabilities and preferred infrastructure – to execute attacks across a wide range of merchants. By focusing on the characteristics of previous attacks using verified breach data, security analysts can detect and mitigate risks sooner.