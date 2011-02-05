Cybercube secures $35mn in series b raise to accelerate market-leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Company secures $35mn additional funding led by Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. (doing its reinsurance business as HSCM Bermuda) and existing investor ForgePoint Capital

CyberCube Analytics, the market-leading cyber risk analytics company for the insurance industry, today announced that it has finalised a Series B capital raise to power the next phase of its growth.

The funding was led by HSCM Bermuda and ForgePoint Capital. In addition, Michael Millette, Founder and Managing Partner at HSCM Bermuda will join CyberCube’s Board of Directors.

CyberCube delivers software-as-a-service for cyber aggregation modeling and individual risk underwriting. Since its launch in January 2018, the company has rapidly onboarded some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated insurance and reinsurance entities to enable faster, data- driven decisions on cyber catastrophe management, capital allocation, and individual risk underwriting.

CyberCube will use the proceeds of its Series B investment to continue to expand the product leadership of its cyber data and analytics platform as well as to expand the breadth of its go-to- market efforts beyond globally leading insurance institutions to regional and national insurance institutions.