Cyberbit and CloudRange Cyber Announce the first Cyber Range “As a Service” in North America

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. (Cyberbit) and CloudRange Cyber LLC, (CloudRange) announced the launch of CloudRange’s Cyber Attack Simulation Training Platform as a Service (CASTaaS) – the first cyber range offering available through the IT channel in North America. With the new CloudRange service, cybersecurity technology manufacturers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and technology distributors can offer their customers advanced, simulated cybersecurity training powered by the Cyberbit Range platform - the world’s leading cyber simulation platform.

CloudRange provides the first consumption-based cyber range for enterprises and MSSPs. Organizations can now take advantage of the most advanced cybersecurity training available while bypassing the need to invest in cyber range infrastructure, technology, trainers and administrators, thereby reducing capital expenditures.

CloudRange selected Cyberbit based on the company’s unique ability to provide hyper-realistic simulation. The Cyberbit Range platform can emulate each customer’s specific network environment by using industry leading cybersecurity technologies including IBM QRadar, Micro Focus ArcSight, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, and Checkpoint. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills on a customizable virtual network environment that mirrors their own. CloudRange, powered by Cyberbit, offers a complete training platform with unlimited simulated attack scenarios with sessions that are recorded for playback and assessment.

CloudRange training can be conducted either remotely or at a customer’s site and is administered by CloudRange instructors. Training courses will range from introductory to advanced, covering the most important security scenarios including incident response, forensics, industrial control system (ICS) attacks, as well as custom scenario capabilities.