Cyberbit Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cyberbit to its annual Security 100 list. This project recognizes the coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security; Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM and Security Analytics; and Web, Email and Application Security. The companies on CRN’s Security 100 list have demonstrated creativity and innovation in product development as well as a strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant channel of solution providers.

Cyberbit’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) detects advanced, unknown and evasive threats and ransomware, by using behavioral analysis and without relying on Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), external sources or connectivity. Cyberbit recently released a new version of its EDR platform that provides pure-behavioral, IOC-less agnostic detection combined with a new anti-ransomware engine. In addition, Cyberbit unveiled a new smart building project which combines Cyberbit’s EDR with its proprietary OT security and security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) solutions, bringing Cyberbit’s technology to smart-buildings, critical infrastructure and national CERT customers.

“The core elements of today’s businesses, both large and small, depend upon robust and reliable cybersecurity solutions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Unprecedented streams of data, the sweeping transition to cloud computing, vast networks of wireless systems, the rapidly growing Internet of Things—all these advances necessitate increasingly complex and adaptive security measures. CRN’s 2018 Security 100 list recognizes top vendors that are meeting this extraordinary demand with the most innovative security technologies on the market, enabling businesses to grow uninterrupted.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as one of the Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors,” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “It takes only one file-less or signature-less attack to bring down an entire organization; however, these attacks are invisible to endpoint security systems. Customers now understand that this is where they need to focus. Cyberbit EDR is gaining traction as one of the most reliable means to protect against advanced attacks, and coupled with Cyberbit’s Security Automation and Orchestration, and our OT security solution, we are able to provide a comprehensive solution for enterprises and MSSPs. Our unique solution enables managing the entire incident lifecycle, from detection through response and resolution, across the converged IT/OT/IoT attack surface. This recognition by CRN exemplifies our commitment to helping customers stay ahead of new threats and save time with next-generation SOC technology.”

The Security 100 list will be featured in the April 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.