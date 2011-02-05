Search
Infosec Cloud partners with OneLogin to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cybersecurity reseller, Infosec Cloud adds OneLogin Identity Management to Cyber Security Portfolio.

The partnership will provide Infosec Cloud enterprise customers with secure on-demand connection for all users to all cloud services and applications, via all their devices, no matter where they are. As part of this, OneLogin supports secure Single Sign-On, Multi-Factor Authentication, directory integration with AD, LDAP and other external directories, user provisioning, endpoint management and more.

OneLogin has recently added OneLogin Access to its portfolio, which allows companies of any size, for the first time, to manage access for on-premise and cloud-based applications with a single Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution. The platform simplifies and streamlines the whole identity and access management process.




