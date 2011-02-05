Hitachi Consulting one of the first to achieve UK data protection certification

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

BSI (British Standards Institution) has certified Hitachi Consulting Corporation, a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd (TSE: 6501), to a new standard of excellence in data protection, privacy and security developed under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Hitachi Consulting becomes one of the first companies in the UK to achieve compliance with the BS 10012:2017 data protection standard for its personal information management system (PIMS) that sits at the heart of its compliance with the GDPR.

For clients of Hitachi Consulting, compliance with this high standard provides reassurance that their data - and their customers’ data - is protected. For example, Hitachi Consulting provides many clients services such as building and managing its clients’ data infrastructure so they can use their data as a strategic asset. Financial services firms and healthcare organisations, among others, rely on Hitachi Consulting to help them use data to improve their customers’ experience while safeguarding privacy.

BS 10012 specifies the requirements for an organization to adopt a PIMS, which provides a framework for maintaining and improving compliance with data protection. BS 10012 was revised last year with the support of the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and has attracted significant attention from across all industries and sectors. BSI is now opening the opportunity of certification to the standard to other organisations in the UK and globally.