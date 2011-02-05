CyberArk and CNA Introduce Cybersecurity Insurance

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

CyberArk and CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, introduced a cybersecurity insurance offering that prioritizes privileged access security to reduce business risk.

CNA selected CyberArk to provide its policyholders with access to a range of world-class services that will improve education and awareness about privileged access-related risk. This includes tools to identify where the riskiest accounts and credentials exist within an organization and guidance for prioritizing protection and management of privileged access to improve security and compliance.

The program begins with a complimentary CyberArk Privileged Access Security Assessment, which identifies current privileged access security risk posture and enables organizations to understand how they compare to industry peers. Once an evaluation is completed, CNA policyholders have access to a range of additional privileged access-related services including:

Discovery and Audit (DNA Workshop): A review of organizational requirements and drivers to identify objectives, success criteria, priorities and use cases of a privileged access security solution. With CyberArk, customers will conduct an in-depth review of critical controls and timelines using recommended CyberArk frameworks and tools such as the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Cyber Hygiene Program and Discovery and Audit (DNA) tool.

CyberArk Red Team Tools, Tactics and Procedures (TTP): An engagement with the CyberArk Red Team will educate organizations on the common techniques utilized by attackers to compromise security controls and put companies at significant risk. Security teams will receive the hands-on experience they need to understand popular attack techniques and defense strategies.

CyberArk Security Services Intensive: Gain the building blocks for developing or accelerating an effective privileged access security program with implementation planning, architecture design and consulting.