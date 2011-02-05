Untangle Releases New zSeries Appliances and NG Firewall Version 14.2

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced the release of its zSeries appliances, expanding its Network Security Framework while offering better performance and functionality at a lower price point.

The zSeries includes five new appliances, ranging from small desktop models to 1U rackmount servers, plus a wireless option. Untangle appliances are preloaded with NG Firewall, Untangle’s award-winning network security software product, making deployment easy and seamless. With zero touch provisioning via Command Center, MSPs and customers with remote locations can easily configure the zSeries without the need for physical access to the appliance.

NG Firewall v14.2

Untangle NG Firewall 14.2 includes significant enhancements to web security and content filtering, the ability to synchronize users with Azure Active Directory, and enhancements to intrusion detection and prevention.

Web security and content filtering enhancements include:

● Flagging, blocking and alerting based on search terms for Google, YouTube, Yahoo, Bing, and Ask.

● Enforcement of safe search for YouTube. YouTube searches can be logged, and usage can be locked down to show only content that meets the ’safe search’ criteria.

● Enhanced malware detection with an even greater percentage of the internet categorized to block more attacks originating from web browsing.

These capabilities provide network administrators in content-sensitive environments such as schools, libraries or social services to meet compliance requirements while safeguarding users.

Recent Recognition

● Untangle Wins 2019 Stevie American Business Awards Gold for Network Security Solution and Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year

● NG Firewall Wins 2019 Security Today Government Security Awards “The Govies” for Network Security

● EdTech Digest Awards Names NG Firewall as Cool Tool Winner 2019 for Networking, IT, Connectivity or Access Solution

Availability

Untangle zSeries appliances are now available for purchase on the Untangle website. The wireless appliance, z4w, is only available to ship in the United States.

Untangle NG Firewall 14.2 is available as a free upgrade for existing customers. Join Untangle for the Community Webinar: zSeries and NG Firewall v14.2 on June 18, 2019 to learn more about the features in 14.2 and the new zSeries appliances.