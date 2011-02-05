Ping Identity Strengthens Customer Data Protection

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Today’s enterprises manage many different APIs on average, meaning sensitive consumer data like banking information and healthcare records are increasingly vulnerable. This rapid growth of APIs and third-party API traffic necessitates fine-grained data protection. These latest enhancements help enterprises build consumer trust and enable seamless and secure experiences for their customers.

The updates to PingDataGovernance, which are generally available this month, address these needs with two significant changes. The first is customer data protection in APIs as part of an advanced API security program. The second is a drag and drop graphical user interface (GUI), allowing business users to collaboratively author and test policies with a visual policy tree. With this additional functionality, customers can address several organizational challenges, including:

● Conflicting Forces: Often times, enterprises can experience conflicting forces among the stakeholders contributing to the complexity of securing consumer data. Data privacy regulations, users themselves and various business units within an organization all have different requirements for accessing and protecting data. With the new GUI, PingDataGovernance accounts for these forces by providing an externalized authorization platform for gathering and reconciling independent policy requirements to help ensure every party is satisfied and data is secure.

● Empowerment of Stakeholders: Ping Identity understands developers don’t want sole responsibility for security, which is why this latest update eliminates the burden of database administrators and API developers to gather and reconcile policy requirements. With the new GUI, policy authors are able to visually test policy decisions based on dynamic inputs, using any number of attributes, including real-time risk scores, data source lookups, and more.

● Fine-Grained Policy Control: With consumer data security in mind, PingDataGovernance gives enterprises centralized, fine-grained control over who has access to all user-related data. While this control has always applied to data within user profiles, it now extends to access and filter data in APIs—providing a new layer of governance. Users can now securely expose data to delegated individuals, define what specific data others can view and edit, and filter and remove unauthorized data.