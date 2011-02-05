Curvature To Offer Independent, Storage Health Checks to Optimise, Prolong, Verify and Re-Inforce the Storage Infrastructure Layer

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Curvature has announced that it will be offering UK and Ireland based IT Managers a free, non-disruptive storage Health Check assessment to help them pinpoint areas of concern and to take appropriate remedial action.

What exactly will the free Health Check cover?

The Health Check is an independent, unbiased analysis of the storage asset conducted by expert, manufacturer-certified Curvature engineers with decades of hands-on experience. Carrying the highest levels of storage qualifications, these engineering consultants can quickly identify failed (or deemed likely to fail) disk drives, power supplies, and components on the edge of their lifespan. They also provide detailed performance analysis that identifies bottlenecks and likely causes, highlight competing components and suggest application load adjustments to increase performance. After receiving the independent analysis offered within the Health Check, the storage manager can focus and prioritise the recommended areas of improvement and start the change process, confident that they have received best practice advice.

How is a Health Check performed?

The Health Check is entirely driven by user needs. By its very essence, each Health Check is non-invasive, non-disruptive and conducted remotely, inside or outside of business hours. No customer data is accessed, as the Health Check analyses configuration logs and files only. The resultant Analysis phase is completely secure and process verified, with Delivery recommendations detailed remotely as well.

The Curvature Storage Health Check is normally priced at £1500 RRP, but to encourage IT Storage Managers to #checkyourstorage, Curvature UK are offering the service free of charge for the first storage unit if booked by 30 June 2019.