Couchbase launch Latest Release of Couchbase Mobile

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Couchbase announced the latest version of Couchbase Mobile, the industry’s first embedded NoSQL database. Couchbase Mobile 2.5 enables developers to create mobile applications and manage data with secure embedded local device storage, advanced sync capabilities, and Machine Learning (ML) queries.

As today’s global enterprises look more and more at edge computing to address sensitivities around bandwidth, cost, and latency, they are recognizing the intrinsic value of capturing and using edge data in their business-critical applications. Couchbase Mobile 2.5 introduces new functionality for enterprises capitalizing on business-critical information at the edge with:

1) Predictive Queries for applications using ML2

2) Delta Synchronization for bandwidth constrained environments

3) Enhanced supportability

Predictive Query

The new Predictive Query API allows mobile applications to use trained ML models to run predictive queries locally on mobile devices against stored data. The predictions in the database can be correlated with predictions made in real-time from mobile cameras and other local context sources.

ML in the database on the edge offers several benefits, including fast correlation of real-time predictions with application data, decreased operational cost of ML infrastructure, increased privacy, and online/offline support that all ultimately provide a better customer and employee experience.

In retail, predictive queries enable employees and customers to easily access detailed inventory and product information using their phone’s camera. For example, when a customer asks an employee, “What shirts do you have that match these pants I’m wearing?” Using a mobile app that uses Predictive Query, the employee can take a picture of the pants, the query can correlate the image of the pants with the product catalog items stored on their phone, and the employee can answer that question like an expert - anytime, anywhere, online, and offline.

Delta Synchronization

With delta sync, enterprises can realize bandwidth savings when synchronizing data between the mobile device and enterprise servers as well as with peer-to-peer sync between mobile devices. This feature only syncs the individual parts of the document that have changed, resulting in significant reduction in network usage and faster sync time. For example, the transfer size of a 50 byte change to a 2000 byte product catalog document using delta sync would achieve ≥97% compression, where transfer using Gzip would typically achieve ≤70% compression.

Enhanced supportability

The enhanced supportability of Couchbase Mobile 2.5 introduces enhanced logging support as well as advanced stats reporting. Troubleshooting issues in mobile apps deployed in production is challenging, and the latest enhancements alleviate these challenges with continuous logging support, where more detailed logs can be captured any time a problem occurs. Additionally, the enhanced synchronization statistics makes it easier to monitor and control costs of managing such deployments.