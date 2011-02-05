Axis Communications launches new ultra-compact mini-domes

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launched of AXIS M42 Network Cameras, two new ultra-compact and discreet mini domes offering a flexible field of view with a varifocal lens. These environmentally-friendly cameras are made with more than 40% recycled plastics and are designed for fast, easy and cost-effective installation and integration.

The compact dome design means the cameras can be discreetly installed so they’re not easily noticed. They can even be repainted to blend in seamlessly in any indoor surroundings. They’ve been designed to capture video with exceptional clarity and sharpness irrespective of lighting conditions, thanks to WDR and the option of IR illumination.

AXIS M4206-V/-LV can deliver 3 MP for wide 4:3 view and 1080p for 16:9 aspect ratio, with a viewing angle up to 100°. The incorporation of a varifocal lens with remote zoom and focus capabilities allows the field of view to be adjusted remotely, and the cameras’ compatibility with a wide range of mounting accessories makes it easy to mount just about anywhere indoors.

Key features include:

• 3 MP / HDTV 1080p

• Varifocal lens with remote zoom and focus

• WDR and optional OptimizedIR

• Zipstream with H.264 and H.265

• HDMI output for public monitors