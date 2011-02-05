A10 Networks Delivers Industry-Leading 500 Gbps Thunder DDoS Defense System

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks, announced a new capacity enhancement to its Thunder® 14045 TPS, which delivers industry-leading attack traffic mitigation capabilities. This capacity gain provides the highest performance available in the market with 500 Gbps of defense in one appliance. The smaller form factor reduces the number of devices required, while building scalable DDoS defenses that meet the challenge of emerging attacks. As service providers look to expand their service offerings, the Thunder TPS solution enables them to build profitable DDoS mitigation services that protect their own networks, as well as their subscribers.

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are only going to increase over time and attackers have an ever-expanding opportunity to use new device types, particularly connected-home devices like home hubs, routers and IP cameras to mount even larger attacks. In fact, the most recent A10 Networks’ DDoS Weapons Intelligence report describes the significant potential for attackers to use an IoT-related protocol, the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP), deployed on IoT devices to marshal attacks.

With their expansive attack surface and absolute need for 24x7 uptime, global communications providers, cloud and online gaming service providers require the highest levels of protection from DDoS attacks. Service providers can rely on A10 Networks for expanded L3-7 DDoS protection, high scalability and advanced automated defenses that intelligently leverage machine learning.

With 500 Gbps mitigation capacity per Thunder TPS device, A10 Networks continues to drive innovation in the fast-growing DDoS market, leaving legacy suppliers behind. Thunder TPS solution is core to A10 Networks’ DDoS defense strategy delivering:

• One-DDoS Protection – The industry’s only connected intelligence system that provides full-spectrum multi-vector DDoS defense with distributed detection and machine learning capabilities within targeted infrastructure, including Thunder TPS, ADC, CGN, and CFW.

• Predictive, Automated Cyber Defense – Intelligent Automation, granular protection capabilities and zero-touch operation accelerate responses to ensure optimal, efficient protection.

• Actionable DDoS Weapons Intelligence - Incorporates global intelligence from A10 Networks DDoS weapons research for improved security posture and real-time insights into emerging threats.

• Industry-leading Performance – The highest performance in a small form factor enables fast detection and mitigation while lowering costs, reducing complexity, and increasing reliability in the field.