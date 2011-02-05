Corent Technology and eHosting DataFort announce Partnership on Cloud migration services with Corent’s SurPaaS® MaaS™

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Corent platform SurPaaS MaaS™ is a fully integrated platform that allows System Integrators and Managed Service Providers to rapidly analyze, plan, optimize, and migrate their customers’ enterprise applications into the target cloud. The target estate can be Azure, AWS, GCP, IBM Softlayer, Oracle CI or even a hosted data center, such as eHDF.

The power of the platform lies in the fact that it can automatically analyze,” Cloudify”, “PaaSify” and, if desired, “SaaSify” practically any software application without programming. This enables organizations to manage and execute their migration journey to the cloud in a cost effective, accelerated and optimized way, inline with their own desired business roadmap.

Corent Technology, with it built-in integration with public cloud native migration tools, is considered a leader in Cloud Migration, Modernization and SaaSification technologies with numerous successful stories and best practices to present around the globe and in 2018 named among the Top 10 Cloud Technology Solution Providers By XplorexIT Magazine.