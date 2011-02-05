Blancco Technology Group Announces Five New Channel Partners for its ‘Erasure as a Service’ and Mobile Diagnostics Solutions

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced it has secured new channel partnership agreements with Technology Integration Group (TIG), Data Agility Group (DAG), DMI, Computer Professionals International (CPI) and Network Solutions Provider (NSP). As the newest members of Blancco’s channel program, the five U.S-based partners, which provide managed and integration services to enterprise organizations in North America, China and Africa, will become certified Erasure as a Service (EaaS) providers focused on the North America market.

Since launching its channel program in 2015, Blancco has signed some of the top data center and security partners, growing channel revenue to account for nearly 45% of the company’s enterprise business. In addition to the resellers, MSSPs and MSPs which continue to be key to Blancco’s channel success, the company also has established partnerships with global distributors such as Ingram Micro, Arrow Electronics, Fujitsu and Techchef. This growing list of strategically aligned distribution partners allows Blancco to expand the reach of its certified data erasure offering to enterprises globally. In order to accommodate its growing channel partner ecosystem, Blancco has also expanded its channel team in the United States and Canada to provide additional support services and will be actively recruiting new personnel in the APAC region this year and next.

Blancco’s new MSP, MSSP and reseller partners will assist customers in a wide range of vertical markets to meet compliance regulations such as PCI-DSS and HIPAA, while helping all organizations mitigate security breaches and to deliver better data management processes. The companies these partners serve will also be better positioned to comply with data privacy legislation, including the GDPR and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Once the CCPA goes into effect in early 2020, it will provide California residents with more control over their personal information and will regulate how large companies handle customer data, holding those companies accountable for the ways they manage, store and dispose of the sensitive data consumers have provided.

Blancco’s Erasure as a Service offering enables distributors, VARs, MSPs and MSSPs to add secure, auditable data erasure to their product suites. With Blancco’s secure data erasure suite, channel customers can incorporate a value-add solution to their security portfolios that enhances end-of-life data management and provides a verifiable audit trail to comply with the growing number of data protection regulations and standards, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GBLA, EU GDPR, ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.