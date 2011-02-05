Milestone Systems appoints Ritesh Deokar as new country manager, India

The appointment of Ritesh Deokar is a strategically important move for the company, adding valuable experience and expertise which complement Milestone Systems’ ambitious expansion plans in the region.

Ritesh joins the company from a senior management position at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), where he was responsible for Global Alliances. Prior to that, he was employed as National Alliance manager at Wipro Limited, and has extensive experience working within the ICT sector in India. His diverse background in both technology and security will be of significance to Milestone Systems’ growth in the region.

Ritesh received his MBA from Nagpur University, and is fluent in four languages: Hindi, English, Kannada and Marathi. He will be based in Bengaluru. Milestone Systems has committed to an ambitious growth strategy in the region, backed by a global plan to increase their innovation capacity by 45 percent.

