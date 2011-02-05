Search
Colt Technology Services appoints new EVP HR

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Colt Technology Services has announced the appointment of Melanie Halsey as the Executive Vice President (EVP) – Human Resources, reporting to Carl Grivner, Colt’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and joining the companies’ Executive Leadership Team.

A compassionate and respected leader, Melanie will be responsible for driving Colt’s people strategy across its global organisation, overseeing the attraction, retention and development of best talent in the industry in order to ensure we retain our competitive advantage.

Melanie has 20 years of experience in HR and joins Colt from Eight Roads, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited. She was Head of HR for Eight Roads for six years and was responsible for building a highly regarded global HR function supporting both the core business and its fast-growing portfolio of investments. Prior to working at Eight Roads, Melanie was Head of HR, UK Financial Services for Fidelity International.

Melanie is based in Colt’s London headquarters, Colt House, and joined the organisation in April 2019.




