Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

NSPK joins nexo standards as a Principal Member

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The National System of Payment Cards (NSPK) in Russia, announces it has joined nexo standards as a Principal Member.

The new membership allows NSPK’s experts to participate in and contribute to the nexo standards working groups and help shape the nexo specifications and protocols in-line with the rapidly evolving needs and requirements of the payments industry. In addition, NSPK will get the opportunity to collaborate and network with other like-minded payments acceptance industry stakeholders.

nexo standards enables fast, interoperable and borderless payments acceptance by standardizing the exchange of payment acceptance data between merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and other payment stakeholders. nexo’s messaging protocols and specifications adhere to ISO20022 standards, are universally applicable and are freely available globally.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 