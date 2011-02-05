A10 Networks Appoints Ehab Halablab as Regional Channel Head for MENA

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ehab has more than 12 years’ experience in the IT industry. Prior to A10 Networks he worked at security firm Symantec as territory manager for enterprise where he was instrumental in driving new business acquision. He also held a regional channel leadership position at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and regional sales manager position at Sophos. The early part of his career was spent at Naizak Distribution Services as account manager for several key security vendors.

Ehab will be responsible for developing & executing a regional channel strategy focused on partner certification, premier security partner recruitment, and direct & indirect channel enablement programmes. As part of the strategy to grow the business, Ehab is looking to transform distributors into value added distributors (VADs). The company will be actively onboarding new potential partners in the region that will be focused on A10’s business. The internal sales team will also be seeding new business opportunities that will be fulfilled through resellers in the region. In addition, Ehab will be focused on strengthening local ties with the company’s alliance partners like HP, Nokia Systems, Ericsson and NEC.

Ehab will champion the regional launch of the company’s award winning Affinity Partner Programme, which leverages incentive programmes, co-partner end user events and vertical focused events to drive partner engagement and opportunities.

Another key focus area for Ehab will be enabling strategic partners within the high-growth security, cloud & infrastructure domains. The company has launched its Authorized Training Centre (ATC) based in Dubai to educate partners and customers. A10 ATCs will be regulary launching monthly sessions at the beginning of each quarter. There is also going to be the launch of a partner training program called ‘RiDerS’ which will give an opportunity to channel system engineers to gain the requisite high level of security knowledge.