Cohesity Named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced it was named a Leader and an Outperformer among 12 vendors participating in the GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management. This report assesses vendors and their infrastructure-oriented unstructured data management solutions based on 12 criteria and metrics. GigaOm’s “Analyst’s Take” states that among the Leaders, Cohesity is one of the top two. This is the second consecutive time Cohesity was named a Leader and Outperformer in the report.

In the report, Cohesity was recognized for its comprehensive data management and protection capabilities. The Cohesity Helios platform provides a range of services including backup and recovery, data security and governance, file and object services, disaster recovery, and analytics — all managed with a single user interface. The Cohesity Marketplace ecosystem, which expands the capabilities of the platform by allowing content to be analyzed in place for insights, was also referenced in the report.

GigaOm defines a Leader as a vendor whose execution and value place it in the inner Leaders circle. Outperformers are designated based on a forward-looking assessment, plotting the current and projected position of each solution over a 12- to 18-month window. Arrows indicate movement based on strategy and pace of innovation.

GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management Solutions: The Criteria

This GigaOm analysis assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics – such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership – that drive purchase decisions. It plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution, including a breakdown of each vendor’s offering in the sector. And the in-depth vendor analysis builds on the framework developed in the Key Criteria and Radar reports to assess a company’s engagement within the technology sector. This analysis includes forward-looking guidance around both strategy and product.

While this is the second time Cohesity was named a leader in this particular report, Cohesity was also recognized as a Leader in two other reports, further validating the innovative design, powerful capabilities and value of the Cohesity Helios platform. Other GigaOm Radar reports in which Cohesity is recognized as a Leader include GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems and GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for the Enterprise.