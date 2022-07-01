Netacea Receives Top Score in Bot Detection Criterion in 2022 Analyst Report

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, announced it has received the highest score in the Bot Detection criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report.

Forrester, a leading research organisation that provides advice on existing and emerging technology, has identified Netacea as a Strong Performer in its 2022 evaluation of the bot management market, despite being “among the smallest vendors in this Forrester Wave.” Netacea also received the highest possible score for Threat Research.

The report evaluated 15 top vendors in bot management and notes that Netacea “…consistently punches above its weight in thought leadership and research…” The report found that Netacea, which recently received $12 million in Series A funding, had consistent investment into threat research and data science and “Reference customers applauded the product’s effectiveness and the ‘very attentive’ support team...”

The report, authored by Sandy Carielli, Forrester Principal Analyst, states: “Netacea has made major investments in threat research and data science and gives its delivery team dedicated “blue sky” time to advance new ideas. The vendor exhibits discipline with its go-to-market and execution…

“Reference customers applauded the product’s effectiveness and the “very attentive” support team: “It’s plain to see it working. I like the way the ML approach adjusts to catch new attacks.””

UK-based Netacea has developed pioneering bot management technology that protects websites, mobile apps and APIs from automated threats using an intelligent detection engine: Intent Analytics™. By identifying and prioritising genuine human traffic, organisations maximise their online revenues, safeguard brand reputation and mitigate risk.

Netacea’s revolutionary agentless approach to bot management combines web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. The technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining extensive signal collection with deep analysis and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.