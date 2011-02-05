Search
Cohesity Appoints Its First Chief Marketing Officer

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced the appointment of Lynn Lucas as its inaugural chief marketing officer (CMO). Lynn will oversee global marketing and continue to drive customer adoption and brand awareness as the company expands across the US and international markets. The appointment follows a breakthrough year of milestone Cohesity achievements, including a 600 percent year-over-year increase in revenue.

Lynn brings more than 25 years of tech sector marketing experience. She most recently served as CMO for Veritas Technologies, where she led its new branding and successful repositioning as a multi-cloud data management company following the company’s separation from Symantec. Prior to Veritas, she held the CMO position at Good Technology. Previously she was VP of Collaboration Solutions Marketing for Cisco Systems.

Lynn will lead the global marketing team to drive customer experience, accelerate the adoption of Cohesity’s solutions, and advocate for the hyperconverged secondary storage market, which has an estimated $60 billion total addressable market.




