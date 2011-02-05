Infinigate acquires Dutch VAD CRYPSYS

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate acquires Dutch Security VAD CRYPSYS. With this acquisition Infinigate closes a significant geographical gap in northern Europe and further expands its presence to 10 countries.

CRYPSYS is a successful VAD with a sole market focus on IT Security and is therefore a perfect match with Infinigate’s strategy. CRYPSYS is based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands, and was founded in 1989. Rob Westerhoff, the Director will stay on board and continue to lead and further develop the company.

The economic strength of the Netherlands makes this an important market in Europe and to establish a local presence was a central target of Infinigate’s expansion strategy. With the acquisition of CRYPSYS Infinigate closes a significant geographical gap in northern Europe and further expands its presence to 10 countries.

Infinigate has outperformed industry average growth with an annual rate between 20%-30% for the last 10 years. This strong growth continued in the first 6 months of the current fiscal year (01 April – 31 March) and Infinigate therefore expects to close the fiscal year with revenue above EUR 400 million.