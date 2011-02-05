Battle against cybercrime: Sonae IM invests in cloud security specialist Secucloud

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Secucloud is at the forefront of the rapidly growing cybersecurity cloud movement, leveraging the Telecom Operators’ network to offer a security solution for all connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets and IoT devices, both for the consumer and enterprise segments.

The adoption of this solution by a customer can be done with just one-click, not requiring any download, app, or update, which overcomes the drawbacks of the traditional solutions available in the market, that typically needs a higher level of customer effort and simultaneously affects devices’ performance.

Sonae IM will be part of a best-in-class shareholder structure with respected institutions and individuals from Germany, being able to contribute with its extensive exposure to cybersecurity and telecom operators on a global scale.

The company plans to use the funds raised to continue the expansion of its commercial reach, to scale its operations and to further develop its solutions in order to cope with the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.

Moreover, Sonae IM reinforces its cybersecurity portfolio, which includes S21sec – a leading European MSSP (managed security services provider) based in Spain, with a strong presence in Latin America, as well as a leadership position in Portugal since its Sysvalue acquisition last year – and the recent investment in ArcticWolf Networks – a fast growing, US-based, SOC-as-a-service provider.