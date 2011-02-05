Clearwater Dynamics selects Kx for cutting-edge cyber threat solution, Horizon

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Clearwater Dynamics has partnered with Kx, the provider of in-memory, time-series database technology, to deliver Horizon, a transformational cyber defence platform that proactively prevents rather than passively responds to attacks.

Powered by Kx, Horizon will use machine learning techniques to continuously search out and isolate advanced threats that would otherwise evade existing security systems. It provides real-time intelligence across terabytes of historical data, whilst managing real-time ingestion in a single unified and consolidated platform. Horizon’s development was spearheaded by a team led by Clearwater’s CTO Chris Sturgess, a former technical lead for the UK’s primary cyber intelligence agency, GCHQ.

Horizon is already proven in the maritime industry, where it protects against the greatest threats of email emulation and financial fraud without the need for embedded hardware or dedicated in-house cyber experts, whilst continuously monitoring the network’s surroundings to ensure that all threats are captured. Its success in protecting cloud environments has been recognised in dramatically lowered cyber insurance premiums for accredited clients.