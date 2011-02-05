Atos signs US distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

Atos announced the signature of a new go-to-market agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a trusted, global technology distributor headquartered in the U.S.

The new U.S. distribution alliance expands Atos’ reach, and provides Ingram Micro channel partners access to its leading cybersecurity solutions including Atos Evidian portfolio of identity and access management products designed to secure and manage access to hybrid cloud environments. It will expand to include the portfolio of Atos cybersecurity products which provide data encryption at rest and in-motion as well as management of trusted digital identities.

Atos is a global leader in cybersecurity, with 5000 security experts, 14 Security Operations Centers worldwide and a full range of cybersecurity products holding the highest certifications available on the market.

The new agreement with Ingram Micro is effective immediately and will include training sessions to enable Ingram Micro channel partners to rapidly on-board the Atos portfolio and bring the benefits of cybersecurity products to their customers of all sizes.