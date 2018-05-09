Claroty Launches Channel Program and Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity Partnerships

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Claroty unveiled Claroty Vision, a new global channel partner program for integrated solution partners, managed service providers (MSPs), and resellers. The program is tailored to provide partners with the tools and resources they need to accelerate revenue in the fast-growing industrial cybersecurity market. The company also announced several new partnerships under the Claroty Vision banner, including the addition of Optiv and Kudelski Security.

Comprised of four participation levels - Elite, Premier, Authorized, and Referral - the Claroty Vision program provides partners with a broad range of tools, benefits, and incentives such as increased margin, deal registration, an online demo environment, and co-marketing activities depending on their commitment and participation level. The program also heavily emphasizes product and sales training to enable partners to more quickly identify opportunities and accelerate their sales cycle.

In addition to the formal launch of the Claroty Vision program, the company announced several new additions to its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem. New partners include KPMG Argentina, Dimension Data/NTT Security, Optiv, and OYLO. These partners add to the stable of previously announced relationships with Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Kudelski Security, and Leidos.