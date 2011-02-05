Device Authority Announces New Partnerships with SyroCon Consulting and Eonti

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced its new IoT ecosystem partnerships with SyroCon Consulting, a systems integrator in the Healthcare market, and Eonti, a global provider of solutions and consulting services to secure the IoT.

Continuously growing its partner network allows Device Authority to extend IoT security solutions into various verticals and obtain global reach and expertise. We partner with organizations who understand the evolving customer challenges in the IoT. To date our partnerships have included certificate authorities, device OEMs, systems integrators, cloud and IoT platforms, consultants and other technology service providers.

SyroCon Consulting, based in Eschborn, Germany, delivers tailor-made software solutions to leading manufacturers and service providers from various industries to support their customers’ digitalization journey. A focus area is the Industrial Internet of Things. With products and services from SyroCon’s partners PTC, Device Authority, AWS and Azure, SyroCon creates secure, performant and feature-rich IoT-solutions for the Industrial, Healthcare and Automotive markets. The services range from design over creation to operations.

Eonti delivers security consulting, strategy, governance, technology, and lifecycle operations management for trust infrastructure and cybersecurity implementations for various industries. Their specialties include customized implementations of PKI for IoT, digital credentials for broadband devices worldwide, and lifecycle management of large scale PKIs for the Smart Grid, mobile, and communications trust infrastructures.